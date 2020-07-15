2020 Mower County Fair canceled

Public health concern cited as reason

The Mower County Fair Board announced on Tuesday that the 2020 Mower County Free Fair has been canceled.

“The Mower County Fair Board is disappointed to announce that the 2020 Mower County Fair will not be held. The board has made every effort to hold the 2020 fair; however, with concern for public health and the constraints put in place, it is not possible to hold an event as large as the Mower County Fair,” Mower County Fair Office Manager Denise Schneider said in an email announcing the board’s decision, which came July 12.

“The fair board recognizes the importance of the county fair for participants, fair goers, and vendors, as well as the unique agricultural education and experience many people only get at the county fair,” she continued. “Furthermore, the fair board knows and values the time and dedication that hundreds of Mower County youth have invested in projects, both livestock and non-livestock, with the intention of bringing their project to the fair. For those reasons and more, the fair board made every effort and held out hope that the 2020 Mower County Fair could be held.”

Prior to cancelation, plans were in place to carry out the fair in a limited capacity. FFA and 4-H did not have events scheduled for fair week, though the fair board plans to work with Mower County 4-H to provide them the space needed to allow members the opportunity to show their projects and have them judged in a format that is allowed. Daycare Day was not going to be held this year and the Mower County Historical Society also planned to have its buildings closed during fair week.

This year’s fair was scheduled for Aug. 11 through Aug. 16.

“The Mower County Fair Board and staff would like to thank all those that have expressed support for the fair,” Schneider said. “The board will start planning for a bigger and better 2021 Mower County Fair!”