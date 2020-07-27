Authorities investigating burglaries and other reports

Deputies arrested Brittney Lea Michelle Ackland, 27, for first-degree burglary and fourth-degree driving while impaired at 5:37 a.m. Saturday at 67498 310th St., Hartland.

Deputies received a report of a burglary at 11:03 a.m. Saturday at 25574 800th Ave., Albert Lea. Batteries, an air compressor and hand tools were reported taken.

Deputies received a report of a burglary at 11:38 a.m. Sunday at 101 W. Netherlands Ave. in Hollandale. A snowblower, a wicker ottoman and other items were taken.

Police received a report at 9:23 a.m. Sunday of a storage shed that was reported broken into at Lakeview Elementary School, 902 Abbott St.

1 arrested for domestic assault

Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Dylan Ray Watson, 27, for felony domestic assault at 6:33 p.m. Friday in Alden.

Albert Lea police arrested Jacob Joseph Cibert, 30, for domestic assault at 6:36 p.m. Saturday at 1525 Margaretha Ave.

2 arrested for DWI

Police arrested Beau Clayton Dodge, 30, for fourth-degree driving while intoxicated after a traffic stop at 2:32 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of East Main Street and East William Street.

Police arrested Timothy James Olson for suspected driving while intoxicated after a traffic stop at 2:24 a.m. Friday at the intersection of East Main Street and Wilson Street.

1 arrested on warrants, other charges

Deputies arrested Derek Wayne Hacker, 38, on two Freeborn County warrants, fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and providing a peace officer a false name after a traffic stop at 12:49 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of U.S. Highway 69 and 180th Street.

Window broken out

A window was reported broken out at 12:17 a.m. Monday at 111 W. Park Ave. in Hollandale. It was unknown if items were missing at that time.

1 held on drug charge

Deputies held Carl Dickalo Gipson, 45, on felony drug possession after a traffic stop at 7:54 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Freeborn County Road 46 and Freeborn County Road 26.

Vehicle keyed

A vehicle was reported keyed at 11:15 a.m. Friday at 305 E. Third St.

Thefts reported

Police cited Dustin James Kashus Corr, 21, for theft, at 6:07 p.m. Friday at 606 S. Broadway.

Police received a report of a theft at 1:02 p.m. Sunday at 904 Fountain St.

Police cited Hector Javier Sanchez, 31, for theft at 7:50 p.m. Sunday at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave.

Gas drive-off reported

Police received a report at 11:06 a.m. Saturday of a gas drive-off at 1820 Margaretha Ave. The theft was for $28.62 in gas.