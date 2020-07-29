Catholic Charities gets new development director

Catholic Charities of Southern Minnesota announced Lori Lonergan Brennen as the new development director, according to a press release. Lonergan comes to the organization from her recent position as a principal gift officer at Mayo Clinic in Rochester. Over the past six years in that role, Lonergan shared her success at personally raising gifts totaling over $70 million, the release stated.

Lonergan is a native of southeastern Minnesota and graduated from Southland High School in Adams before obtaining her MBA from St. Mary’s University of Minnesota. Her love of lifelong learning has her currently enrolled as a fellow in St. Mary’s education and leadership doctoral program. She and her husband, Tim Brennan, reside in Rochester. Lonergan loves fundraising because of all the good that is achieved by the dollars raised and looks forward to embarking in this newest chapter in her life, according to the press release.

Catholic Charities serves the 20 southernmost counties of Minnesota, spanning the territory from the Mississippi River to the South Dakota border. With a mission to serve the poor and vulnerable, the marginalized, the alienated and the stranger, Catholic Charities’ staff and volunteers serve people without regard to religion, race, gender or ability to pay, the release stated. Offices are located in Winona, Rochester, Mankato, Worthington, Albert Lea, Austin and Owatonna. For more information, visit www.ccsomnorg.