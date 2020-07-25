Court Dispositions: July 21-22, 2020

Freeborn County

District Court

July 21

Lucas Scott Hibbard, 28, 718 Washington Ave. S., Albert Lea. Count 1: Driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180.

Jamie John Kujak, 32, 1609 Massee St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle (felony). Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud 15 months, stay for three years. Supervised probation three years. Local confinement 124 days, stay zero years, zero months, zero days; credit for time served 124 days. Fees $80. Service – adult sentence to service, 40 hours for indeterminate. Count 2: Possession of burglary or theft tools (felony). Dismissed. Count 3: Driving after revocation. Dismissed. Count 4: Drug possession – possess over 1.4 grams marijuana in motor vehicle. Dismissed.

Eric Rafael Torres Santini, 22, 900 14th St. NW Unit 102, Austin. Count 1: Speeding – exceed interstate limit 70 mph out of urban 93/70. Fees $220.

Alexander Tao Mitchell, 50, 5020 Blake Road S., Edina. Count 1: Speed 70 zone 99/70. Fees $280.

July 22

Derek Allan Rothmeier, 24, 110 Fifth St. SE, Geneva. Count 1: 1st degree burglary (felony). Dismissed. Harassment; restraining order – violate and knows of temporary or restraining order (misdemeanor). Fees $380. Local confinement 90 days; stay zero years, zero months, zero days; credit for time served 90 days. Count 3: Domestic assault (misdemeanor). Dismissed.

Isaiah Jon Homan, 24, 601 Sixth St. N., Montevideo. Count 1: Use of a minor in sexual performance (felony). Stay of imposition pursuant to M.S. 609.135. Supervised probation 10 years. Local confinement 45 days; stay zero years, zero months, zero days; credit for time served 13 days. Serve as work release. Fees $229.96. Adult sentence to service, 40 hours for indeterminate. Local confinement 21 days; stay zero years, zero months, zero days. Serve as work release. Count 2: Solicitation of child to engage in sexual conduct (felony). Dismissed.

Ricardo Ismael Soriano Serrano, 22, 7310 Cedar Ave., St. Louis Park. Count 1: Speed 70 zone 95/70. Fees $220. Count 2: No Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $100.

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.