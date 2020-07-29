Court Dispositions: July 24-27, 2020
Freeborn County
District Court
July 24
Anthony Bernard Hernandez, 43, 1603 Margaretha Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Felony possession of a weapon in a courthouse. Supervised probation two years. Local confinement 365 days, stay 357 days for two years; credit for time served eight days. Fees $580.
Cory David Thill, 32, 71 Carriage Lane, Burnsville. Count 1: Speed 70 zone 99/70. Fees $280.
July 27
Reid Robert Klund, 22, 6496 Saddlebred Way, Forest Lake. Count 1: Speed 70 zone 98/70. Fees $280.
The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.
