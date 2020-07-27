Daily COVID-19 update: Area counties report new cases

Freeborn County reported four new COVID-19 cases on Monday, increasing the county’s total case count to 342.

The Freeborn County Public Health Department stated one of the new cases is under the age of 10, one is in their 30s and two are in their 60s.

Three more people are out of isolation, bringing the county’s total out of isolation to 327.

There are currently no people from the county who are hospitalized.

The Minnesota Department of Health stated Mower County had 14 new cases, increasing its total to 1,052; Faribault County had three new cases, increasing its total to 76; Steele County had one new case, increasing its total to 311; and Waseca County had three new cases and has now had 115 cases.

Statewide, there were 650 newly reported cases, increasing the state’s cumulative count to 51,803. Of that number 45,198 no longer are in isolation.

Two new deaths were reported in the state — in Anoka and Blue Earth counties. Both were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.