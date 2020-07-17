Daily COVID-19 update: Area counties report new cases; statewide cases top 45K

All but one area county had new COVID-19 cases reported on Friday, according to the Minnesota Department of Health’s daily update.

Freeborn County had five new cases, increasing its cumulative total to 322.

According to the Freeborn County Public Health Department, six more people are out of isolation, bringing the total out of isolation to 302 people. There are 20 active cases.

One person continues to be hospitalized.

The following are the increases and cumulative case totals for other area counties:

Faribault: two new cases, 69 cumulative cases,

Mower: three new cases, 999 total cases, two deaths

Waseca: three new cases, 86 total cases

No new cases were reported in Steele County, and the county’s total is 273 with one death.

Statewide, there were 669 newly reported cases on Thursday, increasing the state’s cumulative case count to 45,013. Of that number, 38,568 people are out of isolation and 252 are hospitalized, including 110 in intensive care.

The department reported seven new deaths statewide from Anoka, Dakota, Hennepin and Lyon counties. All were 60 or older, and four were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities. One was a resident of a group home or a residential behavioral health facility.

The department stated there have been 1,533 COVID-19 deaths across the state since the beginning of the pandemic, of which 1,183 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

There were 14,671 new tests completed, increasing the total tests completed to 819,511 since the beginning of the pandemic.