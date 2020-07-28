Daily COVID-19 update: Hospitalizations up across state; new cases reported locally

Hospitalizations from COVID-19 jumped 37 Tuesday across Minnesota, one of the largest one-day increases since the pandemic began.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, 294 people are hospitalized, including 138 in intensive care.

The state department stated there were 480 newly reported cases statewide, increasing the total cumulative cases to 52,281. Of that number, 45,987 no longer are in isolation.

Four new COVID-19 deaths were reported in Becker, Hennepin, St. Louis and Washington counties. All were ages 60 or older, and three were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The new deaths increase the state’s total deaths to 1,580, of which 1,210 are residents in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state department stated 9,081 tests were conducted Monday, increasing the total testing count to 979,988.

Local cases

The Freeborn County Public Health Department reported two new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, increasing the county’s total case count to 344.

One person is in their 30s and the other is in their 60s.

The department reported 327 are out of isolation, and no people from the county are currently hospitalized.

Mower County reported two new cases, increasing its total count to 1,054; Steele County reported four new cases, increasing its total to 315; and Waseca County reported two new cases, increasing its count to 117.

No new cases were reported in Faribault County.

Confirmed Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths