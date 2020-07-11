July 12, 2020

  • 77°

Daily COVID-19 update: More than 800 new cases reported in state

By Minnesota Public Radio

Published 12:48 pm Saturday, July 11, 2020

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Minnesota jumped by more than 800 on Saturday — the biggest single-day increase in seven weeks.

Saturday’s update from the Minnesota Department of Health reported 806 new, confirmed cases. That’s the second-greatest single-day total on record in the state, behind 840 cases reported on May 23 — though testing has increased greatly since late May.

Minnesota reported four more deaths from COVID-19, all people who lived in long-term care facilities.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota increased to 241 on Saturday, up from 227 in Friday’s report — though still lower than the 251 reported on Thursday. The number of those patients being treated in ICUs dropped from 124 to 121 in Saturday’s report.

Around 5 percent of Minnesota’s more than 16,000 newly reported tests were positive Saturday. That’s a metric that health officials watch closely to see how widespread the disease is. The 5 percent figure is an increase from rates between 2.5 and 4 percent in mid June, when cases were declining. But it’s far below the state’s peak of more than 16 percent in May.

Cases have been trending upward in Minnesota for several weeks, in all parts of the state — but especially in the Twin Cities suburbs. Minnesota now has nearly 1,500 more active COVID-19 cases than it did in mid-June, according to data released Friday.

Earlier this week, for the first time, the suburban counties of Dakota, Washington, Anoka, Scott and Carver had about as many new cases per capita as Hennepin and Ramsey counties.

Asked Friday about the growing presence of COVID-19 cases in the suburbs, Kris Ehresmann, the state’s infectious disease director, said that while officials are seeing increases tied to bars and restaurants reopening and to house party activity in places like Edina, there was no single “hot spot answer” explaining the suburban surge.

In mid-June, the five suburban counties were averaging about 70 new cases per day. Over the past week, they’ve averaged 132 new cases per day, a nearly 90 percent increase.

Hennepin and Ramsey counties have also seen an increase in cases, to an average over the past week of 193 new cases in a larger population. But that’s a smaller increase of around 60 percent from the central counties’ rate in mid-June.

Also Friday, Ehresmann acknowledged that national laboratories were seeing delays in getting test results back to people, but she implored Minnesotans with COVID-19 symptoms to stay home and wait for the results before going out in public and possibly infecting others.

She also noted that the Health Department is getting reports of some people seeking out COVID-19 testing every couple of days.

“Testing is not a substitute for masking and social distancing,” Ehresmann told reporters. While health officials are encouraging people to get a test, “getting tested over and over again is not necessarily an appropriate use of that resource.”

Here are the latest coronavirus statistics

  • 41,571 cases confirmed (806 new) via 742,095 tests
  • 1,499 deaths (4 new)
  • 4,366 cases requiring hospitalization
  • 241 people remain hospitalized; 121 in intensive care
  • 36,012 patients no longer needing isolation

South-central Minnesota cases

Freeborn County reported three new cases on Saturday, increasing its total cumulative count to 312. Of the total, 290 are out of isolation and 22 are considered active.

The Freeborn County Public Health Department reported the new cases included two people in their 40s and one person in their 70s.

Twenty-three people from Freeborn County have been hospitalized at some point during their illness, of which four remain hospitalized as of today.

Mower County reported eight new cases, increasing its total to 982; Steele County had two new cases, pushing its total to 245; and Waseca County had three new cases and has now had a cumulative total of 77 cases.

 

Confirmed COVID-19 cases

County Cases Deaths
Aitkin 15 0
Anoka 2,393 111
Becker 62 0
Beltrami 47 0
Benton 236 3
Big Stone 17 0
Blue Earth 563 2
Brown 44 2
Carlton 90 0
Carver 469 1
Cass 19 2
Chippewa 80 1
Chisago 107 1
Clay 612 38
Clearwater 12 0
Cook 1 0
Cottonwood 142 0
Crow Wing 113 12
Dakota 2,655 96
Dodge 96 0
Douglas 70 0
Faribault 61 0
Fillmore 35 0
Freeborn 312 0
Goodhue 140 8
Grant 25 0
Hennepin 13,328 790
Houston 32 0
Hubbard 10 0
Isanti 81 0
Itasca 71 12
Jackson 57 0
Kanabec 17 1
Kandiyohi 590 1
Kittson 2 0
Koochiching 21 1
Lac qui Parle 5 0
Lake 6 0
Lake of the Woods 0 0
Le Sueur 125 1
Lincoln 17 0
Lyon 333 2
McLeod 100 0
Mahnomen 10 1
Marshall 13 0
Martin 175 5
Meeker 62 1
Mille Lacs 39 2
Morrison 64 1
Mower 982 2
Murray 73 0
Nicollet 203 12
Nobles 1,684 6
Norman 21 0
Olmsted 1,259 20
Otter Tail 111 1
Pennington 53 0
Pine 112 0
Pipestone 69 4
Polk 88 3
Pope 13 0
Ramsey 5,169 232
Red Lake 4 0
Redwood 23 0
Renville 37 2
Rice 879 8
Rock 34 0
Roseau 25 0
St. Louis 223 16
Scott 858 4
Sherburne 362 5
Sibley 58 2
Stearns 2,496 19
Steele 245 1
Stevens 11 0
Swift 33 1
Todd 402 2
Traverse 6 0
Wabasha 38 0
Wadena 17 0
Waseca 77 0
Washington 1,255 41
Watonwan 267 0
Wilkin 22 3
Winona 141 15
Wright 528 5
Yellow Medicine 31 0
Unknown/missing 88 0
Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials