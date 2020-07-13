July 13, 2020

— Information from the Minnesota Department of Health

Daily COVID-19 update: New cases reported in area counties; 2 deaths reported statewide

By Staff Reports

Published 11:31 am Monday, July 13, 2020

New lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported in area counties on Monday, according to the daily update from the Minnesota Department of Health.

The following are the increases and cumulative case totals for area counties:

  • Freeborn: one new case, 314 total cases
  • Faribault: no new cases, 61 total cases
  • Mower: four new cases, 987 total cases
  • Steele: three new cases, 250 total cases
  • Waseca: two new cases, 80 total cases

The Freeborn County Public Health Department stated the new case in Freeborn County was a person between 10 and 20.

As of Monday, one more person is out of isolation, bringing the total out of isolation to 293. There are 21 active cases in the county.

The department said there are currently three people from Freeborn County hospitalized, and there have been 23 people hospitalized throughout the pandemic.

Statewide, there were 499 newly reported cases on Monday, increasing the state’s cumulative case count to 42,772. Of that number, 37,199 people are out of isolation and 247 are hospitalized, including 114 in intensive care.

The department reported two new deaths, a person in their 80s from Ramsey County and a person in their 90s from Renville County. One was a resident of a long-term care or assisted living facility and the other lived in a private residence.

The department stated there have been 1,504 COVID-19 deaths across the state since the beginning of the pandemic, of which 1,172 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

 

Age group of COVID-19 cases/deaths in Minnesota

Age Group Number of Cases Number of Deaths
0-5 years 912 0
6-19 years 4,244 0
20-29 years 9,831 2
30-39 years 8,106 11
40-49 years 6,331 19
50-59 years 5,625 77
60-69 years 3,302 181
70-79 years 1,847 285
80-89 years 1,656 513
90-99 years 866 388
100+ years 50 28
Unknown/missing 2 0

 

Confirmed COVID-19 cases

County Cases Deaths
Aitkin 16 0
Anoka 2,458 111
Becker 68 0
Beltrami 55 0
Benton 242 3
Big Stone 18 0
Blue Earth 586 2
Brown 49 2
Carlton 94 0
Carver 500 2
Cass 20 2
Chippewa 81 1
Chisago 111 1
Clay 620 38
Clearwater 15 0
Cook 1 0
Cottonwood 142 0
Crow Wing 115 12
Dakota 2,753 96
Dodge 99 0
Douglas 74 0
Faribault 61 0
Fillmore 36 0
Freeborn 314 0
Goodhue 142 8
Grant 32 0
Hennepin 13,697 791
Houston 32 0
Hubbard 10 0
Isanti 83 0
Itasca 76 12
Jackson 58 0
Kanabec 18 1
Kandiyohi 595 1
Kittson 2 0
Koochiching 22 1
Lac qui Parle 5 0
Lake 9 0
Lake of the Woods 0 0
Le Sueur 136 1
Lincoln 25 0
Lyon 351 2
McLeod 103 0
Mahnomen 13 1
Marshall 16 0
Martin 175 5
Meeker 66 1
Mille Lacs 41 2
Morrison 69 1
Mower 987 2
Murray 83 0
Nicollet 207 12
Nobles 1,694 6
Norman 21 0
Olmsted 1,302 20
Otter Tail 115 1
Pennington 54 0
Pine 115 0
Pipestone 86 4
Polk 90 3
Pope 13 0
Ramsey 5,313 234
Red Lake 5 0
Redwood 25 0
Renville 37 3
Rice 892 8
Rock 35 0
Roseau 28 0
St. Louis 238 16
Scott 899 4
Sherburne 372 5
Sibley 57 2
Stearns 2,536 19
Steele 250 1
Stevens 11 0
Swift 35 1
Todd 404 2
Traverse 7 0
Wabasha 43 0
Wadena 18 0
Waseca 80 0
Washington 1,306 41
Watonwan 272 0
Wilkin 22 3
Winona 150 15
Wright 547 5
Yellow Medicine 31 0
Unknown/missing 88 0
