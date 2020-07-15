July 15, 2020

Daily COVID-19 update: No new cases in Faribault, Freeborn counties

By Staff Reports

Published 11:30 am Wednesday, July 15, 2020

No new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported in Faribault or Freeborn counties on Wednesday, according to the daily update from the Minnesota Department of Health.

Freeborn County remains at 316 cumulative cases since the beginning of the pandemic, and Faribault County has had 64.

The following are the increases and cumulative case totals for other area counties:

  • Mower: three new cases, 994 total cases, two deaths
  • Steele: one new case, 266 total cases
  • Waseca: two new cases, 82 total cases

Statewide, there were 578 newly reported cases on Wednesday, increasing the state’s cumulative case count to 43,742. Of that number, 38,179 people are out of isolation and 254 are hospitalized, including 106 in intensive care.

The department reported eight new deaths statewide from Anoka, Dakota, Grant, Hennepin, Nicollet, Pipestone and Ramsey counties. Six were age 60 or older, one was in their 40s and one was in their 50s.

Five were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The department stated there have been 1,518 COVID-19 deaths across the state since the beginning of the pandemic, of which 1,180 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

There were 12,452 new tests completed, increasing the total tests completed to 790,497 since the beginning of the pandemic.

 

Confirmed COVID-19 cases

County Cases Deaths
Aitkin 17 0
Anoka 2,510 115
Becker 69 0
Beltrami 62 0
Benton 250 3
Big Stone 18 0
Blue Earth 629 2
Brown 53 2
Carlton 96 0
Carver 518 2
Cass 22 2
Chippewa 84 1
Chisago 113 1
Clay 632 38
Clearwater 14 0
Cook 1 0
Cottonwood 144 0
Crow Wing 119 12
Dakota 2,852 97
Dodge 105 0
Douglas 83 0
Faribault 64 0
Fillmore 38 0
Freeborn 316 0
Goodhue 146 8
Grant 31 1
Hennepin 13,948 793
Houston 32 0
Hubbard 12 0
Isanti 86 0
Itasca 79 12
Jackson 59 0
Kanabec 18 1
Kandiyohi 600 1
Kittson 2 0
Koochiching 26 1
Lac qui Parle 6 0
Lake 10 0
Lake of the Woods 0 0
Le Sueur 142 1
Lincoln 33 0
Lyon 364 2
McLeod 102 0
Mahnomen 13 1
Marshall 17 0
Martin 180 5
Meeker 67 1
Mille Lacs 41 2
Morrison 70 1
Mower 994 2
Murray 86 0
Nicollet 215 13
Nobles 1,698 6
Norman 21 0
Olmsted 1,336 20
Otter Tail 123 1
Pennington 55 0
Pine 115 0
Pipestone 97 5
Polk 90 3
Pope 19 0
Ramsey 5,397 238
Red Lake 5 0
Redwood 25 0
Renville 37 3
Rice 898 8
Rock 35 0
Roseau 29 0
St. Louis 249 16
Scott 953 4
Sherburne 375 5
Sibley 59 2
Stearns 2,575 19
Steele 266 1
Stevens 11 0
Swift 39 1
Todd 405 2
Traverse 8 0
Wabasha 46 0
Wadena 18 0
Waseca 82 0
Washington 1,344 41
Watonwan 273 0
Wilkin 23 3
Winona 156 15
Wright 564 5
Yellow Medicine 34 0
Unknown/missing 94 0
