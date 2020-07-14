Deer feeding ban changes in effect

Anyone who feeds deer or other animals needs to know there are restrictions in place in certain areas of the state that require food to be kept out of reach of deer, according to a press release. Restrictions started July 1 in Dakota, Hennepin, Ramsey, Rice, Scott and Washington counties. These counties were added to deer feeding and attractant bans that were already in effect in other counties affected by chronic wasting disease. Keeping food that attracts deer out of reach can help prevent close contact between deer that can transmit chronic wasting disease.