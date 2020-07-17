Gerald “Jerry” Larson
ALBERT LEA, Minn. –
A Celebration of Life Gathering for Gerald “Jerry” Larson will take place from 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at the Larson Farm, (26245 800th Avenue, Albert Lea, MN 56007). A prayer service will begin the Celebration starting at 1:00 PM. Lunch and refreshments will be served.
Gerald “Jerry” Larson, 78, Albert Lea, Minn., died Tuesday, June 9, in New Richland.
Arrangements by Bonnerup Funeral Service.
