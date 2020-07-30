Juveniles reportedly break into, damage school, and other reports
Police received a report at 2:54 p.m. Wednesday that juveniles had broken into Lakeview Elementary School, 902 Abbott St., overnight and graffiti was reported.
Suspicious vehicle reported
The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office received a report at 10:24 a.m. Wednesday of a suspicious silver four-door older Camry that was making laps around town in Conger.
Burglary reported
The Sheriff’s Office received a report at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday of a possible burglary at 20749 794th Ave. in Albert Lea.
Campaign sign stolen
A campaign sign was reported stolen out of a yard at 10:03 a.m. Wednesday at 1122 Crestview Road.
Convertible top damaged
The canvas top on a convertible was reported cut at 3:02 p.m. Wednesday at 2314 Doral Ave.
1 arrested for burglary
Police arrested Shannon Troy Lee, 50, for burglary and fifth-degree possession at 12:26 a.m. Thursday at 1408 E. Hawthorne St.
