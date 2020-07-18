Letter: Letter did not make sense

In response to Mavis Jacobs Hanson’s letter to the editor published June 27, I wish to point out the fake news in it. It was labeled, “What kind of country should we have?” Everything in the letter was copycatted from Fox News or Rush Limbaugh. There was nothing original said in it at all. We have heard that same barf many times. She accuses a Democrat politician of being against the Second Amendment. There isn’t one politician out there who wants to get rid of the Second Amendment. It would be political suicide. There are just as many Democrat voters as Republican voters who own firearms. No one would vote for a politician who wants to get rid of the Second Amendment. There are politicians who want to do what the majority of the American people want, and that is to outlaw all these present-day machine guns the firearms companies are selling. The firearms companies have the Republican Party in their pocket to keep from outlawing these machine guns. The people who own these machine guns say they need them so they can stand their ground. I think I should be able to own a live hand grenade, too, so I can stand my ground. That makes just as much sense. All anyone actually needs is a single-shot 12-gauge shotgun to stand their ground.

The other accusation in her letter is her opinion of anyone who is for pro-choice of abortions. In a previous letter, she wrote abortions should be permitted in rare circumstances of rape, incest or to protect the life of the mother. This, in my opinion, makes Mavis a pro-choice person. That is what anyone with a little common sense believes. If she can write a law that would cover this, we would all be for it, and people like her wouldn’t be calling people who are for pro-choice baby killers like they do on Fox News and on Rush Limbaugh shows. I would like to mention something that is original and you have not heard on any newscast or political show. It is in the last election just a little more than half the eligible voters voted. So many didn’t go out to vote because the news media predicted Hillary was going to win it hands down. So they stayed home. Even Trump was surprised when he won. It looks as though we are facing the same facts this fall. Make sure you get out to vote.

Wayne Thorson

Albert Lea