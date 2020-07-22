Letter: Sincere thank you

On behalf of the Stalker family I want to thank Randy Schaub, Ole and Post 56, the Minnesota American Legion baseball program and the community for the Hall of Fame induction of my dad, Ed Stalker. We would also thank all the Legion members for their service to our country.

As I said at the gathering, Dad would want to acknowledge players that dedicated themselves to baseball, many assistant coaches at the high school and Legion programs and the community for their support over many years. In addition, wives of coaches have to be a buffer between fathers and their sons they are coaching, part-time wives during the season and part-time concessions and many other duties not usually assigned to a wife. Donna fulfilled that role.

I went out with Tom Dyrdal after the event, and I told him even though Donna, Steve, Denise and myself are no longer in Albert Lea, it was a great place to be raised, education was second to none, sports were excellent and we all still consider it home.

Dad never did it for personal accomplishments, but I am certain he would be unbelievably excited to be in the Legion Hall of Fame, and certainly enjoyed 2018 when he was inducted into the Albert Lea High School Hall of Fame. As a family we thank you all very much.

Respectfully,

Mark Stalker

Kenosha, Wisconsin