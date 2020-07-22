July 21, 2020

  • 75°

Letter: Thank you for return of lost item

By Submitted

Published 8:06 pm Tuesday, July 21, 2020

I lost my money clip at Mayo Clinic and never expected to ever see it again.

I went back where I lost it and some wonderful person found it and returned it to Mayo security.

How wonderful to have it returned. Thank you to the wonderful person who returned it.

Cliff Wood

Albert Lea

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials