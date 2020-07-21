Local COVID-19 grant relief program expanded to help more businesses

The COVID-19 grant program created to provide relief for small businesses in Freeborn County reopened for applications under new terms on Tuesday and will be open for applications through July 29.

The program, which has $800,000 available, was created through funds from the city of Albert Lea, Freeborn County and Albert Lea Economic Development Agency, along with additional money from the federal CARES Act.

ALEDA Executive Director Phillip Johnson said Monday night during a special Albert Lea City Council meeting that 52 applications had already been turned in for relief funding under the program, which previously was set up to provide forgivable loans. With the influx of funding through the CARES Act, the program is now a grant program, and guidelines have been loosened to help more businesses.

Johnson said small businesses with up to 35 employees — up from 25 — are eligible to apply for funding. The fund is made to help businesses affected by stay-at-home orders and will give preference to businesses that have not received federal or state COVID-19 relief funds. Businesses that did receive these funds but have not received enough to meet their needs are still encouraged to apply.

Instead of having to demonstrate a 50% loss of revenue, businesses now have to only show a 20% loss of revenue during the pandemic. Grant amounts will also be larger than previously set with $1,500 per employee with a minimum of $4,500 and a maximum of $52,500 given to businesses, depending on the number of employees the business had as of March 1.

Johnson said businesses won’t have to sign a promissory note or personal guarantee but will have to sign a grant agreement that they utilize the funds on essentially anything aside from debt.

Businesses that applied under the previous guidelines will not have to reapply and will still be eligible for funding.

Johnson said he, Chamber Executive Director Shari Jenson and Albert Lea Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Holly Karsjens plan to go door-to-door to tell businesses about the program and will deliver a flier and grant applications.

To apply, businesses will need to provide a completed application and attachments. To access the guidelines and application, visit www.growalbertlea.com/covid19relief/ or request documents via email to contact@growalbertlea.com. ALEDA can be reached by phone at 373-3930.