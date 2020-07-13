July 14, 2020

Man dies in stabbing at Owatonna park; BCA investigating

By Associated Press

Published July 13, 2020

OWATONNA — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and Owatonna police are seeking a 28-year-old man as a person of interest in a fatal stabbing in a park in the southern Minnesota city.

Officers were called Sunday afternoon to a stabbing at Dartts Park. Police found an unconscious man on the ground with apparent stab wounds. He was dead at the scene.

The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as 32-year-old Mohamed Aweis Mohamed. He died of a stab wound to the chest.

BCA investigators recovered two knives at the scene.

