Notices
Jason Attig
April 17, 1974-July 13, 2020
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Jason Attig, 46, Albert Lea, Minn., died Monday, July 13, in Regions Hospital Burn Unit.
Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m., Sunday, July 19, at Bonnerup Funeral Chapel in Albert Lea. Visitation will continue from 9:30-11 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass at 11 a.m., Monday, July 20, at St. Theodore Catholic Church in Albert Lea. Masks are required.
Arrangements by Bonnerup Funeral Service.
You Might Like
Matthew Klocek
Matthew (Matt) Anthony Klocek, age 85, died Sunday, July 5, 2020 in his home surrounded by family. He was born... read more