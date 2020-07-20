Shirley Ann Salzmann

Shirley Salzmann age 85 of Wells, MN passed away peacefully Friday, April 3, 2020 at Parkview Care Center in Wells, where she has called home for the past 3 years. A double memorial service honoring Shirley and Squirt will be held Friday, July 31, 2020 at Bruss-Heitner Funeral Home in Wells, MN at 12:00PM with Pastor Mary Iverson officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Full Military Honors for Merlin “Squirt” Salzmann will be at Rosehill Cemetery immediately following the service.

Shirley Ann was born January 6, 1935 on a farm in Renville County, MN, the daughter of August and Ruby (Bratsch) Breitkreutz. She grew up on a farm in Danube and went to country school. She later moved to Wells with her mother. She had been employed by Musser and Company, and Banquet Foods both in Wells, MN. Shirley was a member of Good Shephard Lutheran Church. On October 9, 1953 she married the love of her life, Merlyn (Squirt) Salzmann in Mankato, MN. The couple resided in Wells and had 2 children, LuAnn and Randall. In 1977 Squirt and Shirley became the owners of Amoco Oil bulk plant, calling it S & S Oil. They worked side by side until their retirement in 1990.

Shirley loved to fish, and she and Squirt loved to have fun and laugh together, playing cards, dancing and spending time with their family, especially their granddaughters. Shirley took pride in her baking and cooking. She made the holidays extra special by making everyone’s favorite dish or dessert, her large display of goodies was almost too pretty to eat. Her recipes were cherished.

Shirley is survived by her children: LuAnn Novak of Burnsville, MN, and Randall (Kris) Salzmann of Vinton, IA; 5 granddaughters: Emily, Lana, Andrea, Danielle and Stephanie; 2 great-grandchildren: Michael and Maya; sister, Janice Koterba of Olivia, MN; sister-in-law Ardene Breitkreutz of Wells, MN, along with several nieces and nephews and their families.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Squirt in 2015; her sister Marjorie Hanson and brother Virgil Breitkreutz.

The family wishes to recognize the caregivers at Parkview who became her 2nd family, and took such great care of her. Also wanting to thank UHD Hospice for their guidance and kindness to Shirley and family. And to her wonderful residents, neighbors and friends who visited often.

