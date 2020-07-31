Signs stolen and other reports

Political signs were reported stolen at 8:05 a.m. Thursday from the front yard of 1901 Bridge Ave.

Police received a report at 12:41 a.m. Thursday of a sign that was stolen from the front yard at 1419 Academy Ave.

Thefts reported

Police received a report at 8:36 a.m. Thursday of a person whose package had been stolen from outside an apartment door at 1704 Sunset St.

A can of gasoline was reported stolen at 3:16 p.m. Thursday from a garage at 1201 Virginia Place.

A bike was reported stolen at 11:13 p.m. Thursday at 821 Water St.

2 arrested on violation

Police arrested Ibrahim Ibrahim, 37, on an order for protection violation at 3:49 p.m. Thursday at 2021 W. Main St.

Police arrested Miguel Munos, 33, on a domestic abuse no contact order violation at 5:26 p.m. Thursday at 1415 Frank Ave.

Counterfeit bill reported

A counterfeit $20 bill was reported at 4:39 p.m. Thursday at 1619 Blake Ave.

Hit-and-run crash reported

Police received a report at 7:33 p.m. Thursday of a hit-and-run crash that reportedly happened a few hours prior at East Main Street and Blake Avenue.