Walz orders flags flown at half-staff Sunday

Gov. Tim Walz has directed all flags at state and federal buildings in Minnesota to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Sunday, according to a press release. He has directed flags to fly at half staff on the 19th of every month through 2020 to remember, mourn and honor lives lost due to COVID-19, the release stated.

“Minnesota will never forget those we’ve lost due to COVID-19,” Walz said in the release. “In lowering our flags we honor and remember their lives and commit to doing all we can to slow the spread of this deadly virus.”

Individuals, businesses and other organizations are also encouraged to join in lowering their flags to honor Minnesotans who have lost their lives to COVID-19 and their families, the release stated.