2 arrested for DWI and other reports

Police arrested Hector Olmedo, 29, for second-degree driving while intoxicated after a traffic stop at 3:10 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Fountain Street and North Ermina Avenue.

Police arrested Rainy May Patricca, 50, for DWI and fifth-degree possession of methamphetamine after a traffic stop at 8:21 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of East Tenth Street and Margaretha Avenue.

Thefts reported

Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office deputies cited Steven Regino Schwening for theft of diesel after a report of a gas drive-off at 6:33 a.m. Friday at 309 E. Main St. in Clarks Grove.

Deputies received a report of people stealing railroad crossing signs on Freeborn County Road 70 about a half mile east of Minnesota Highway 13.

Police received a report at 7:58 a.m. Friday of a theft valued at $436.91 at 2400 Consul St. The incident reportedly happened July 29.

A bobcat was reported stolen at 9:35 a.m. Friday at 2317 Consul St. It was later recovered.

An iPhone watch was reported stolen at 10:40 p.m. Saturday at 709 Water St.

Rims and a light off a bike were reported stolen at 4:39 p.m. Sunday at 224 E. Clark St.

Three antique snowmobiles were reported missing at 7:05 a.m. Monday at 86060 320th St., Blooming Prairie. They had been posted on Craigslist.

Counterfeit bill reported

Police received a report at 1:56 p.m. Friday of a person who received a counterfeit $20 bill at a garage sale.

2 arrested for domestic assault

Police arrested Brody Allen Grunwald, 32, at 8:34 p.m. Saturday after receiving a report of a domestic assault at 709 S. Washington Ave.

Police arrested Kristine Robin Lenze, 28, for domestic assault at 10:42 p.m. Sunday at 702 Garfield Ave.

1 arrested for violation

Deputies arrested Jeffrey Norris Hagen, 61, on a domestic abuse no contact order violation at 5:22 p.m. Sunday at 75919 270th St., Clarks Grove.

Signs stolen

A campaign sign and a Black Lives Matters sign were reported stolen at 11:11 p.m. Sunday at 1313 Louis St.

Property damaged

Police received a report at 9:23 a.m. Friday of property damage at 326 Court St.

Burglary reported

Police received a report at 10:08 p.m. Friday of a burglary at 205 N. Ermina Ave.

Vehicles damaged

The back window of a vehicle was reported busted out at 9:38 a.m. Saturday at 215 E. Second St.

Police received a report at 12:30 p.m. Sunday of a vehicle that had its tires flattened overnight near the intersection of Grace Street and Park Avenue.

Juveniles reported egging houses

Police received a report at 2:55 a.m. Sunday of four juveniles that were egging houses and vehicles on Willamor Road.