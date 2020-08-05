5 things to do this week

1

Fair food week

In honor of what would have been the week of the Freeborn County Fair, the Albert Lea Family Y is hosting food vendors this week in its parking lot, 2021 W. Main St. in Albert Lea. The event started Wednesday and continues today and Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nel’s Diner is scheduled for Thursday and Peppered Cow for Friday, with Hoopers Mini Donuts and B-Lo Zero Sno Cones scheduled for both days.

2

Drive-in concert

Wayward will perform a drive-in concert at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Albert Lea City Arena, 701 Lake Chapeau Drive in Albert Lea. As attendance will be limited to 35 vehicles, reservations at albertlearecreation.maxgalaxy.net/BrowseActivities.aspx or 507-377-4370 are required. The cost is $5 per car. All attendees must remain in their parking stall at all times throughout the concert, but may sit in a lawn chair within their parking spot. Restrooms will not be available. Food vendors will not be at the event, so people are welcome to bring their own non-alcoholic refreshments.

3

Bags tournament

A bags tournament will go from 5:30 to 10 p.m. with a 5 p.m. sign-in Saturday at Strike Zone, 1003 Eighth St. N. in Northwood. The cost is $20 a team with a 100% payback.

4

Farmers Market

The Albert Lea Farmers Market continues from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays and 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays in the North Broadway parking lot in downtown Albert Lea, with COVID-19 guidelines in place. The Wells Area Farmers Market is from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays at Wells Marketplace Foods, 190 Third St. NE in Wells. Both markets offer fresh produce and other items from local farmers and growers.

5

Bayside Skiers

The Bayside Ski Team continues its weekly waterski shows with a performance at 6:30 p.m. Thursday on Edgewater Bay. Those attending are welcome to bring their own chairs or blankets. The show is free, but a $3 donation per person is encouraged. There is a 250-person max limit and social distancing guidelines will be in place.