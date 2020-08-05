5 things to do this week

1. Drive-in movie

Albert Lea Assembly of God will host its summer drive-in movie finale at 8:30 p.m. Friday at the church, 1540 S. Shore Drive in Albert Lea. The free event will show the movie “The Chosen.” Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, bug spray and jackets, and the Nel’s Diner food truck will be at the event.

2. Ironman challenge

The Southern Minnesota RC Club will host an Ironman Triple Crown tournament Saturday at 498 E. Main St. in Clarks Grove. Signup is from 9 to 11:30 a.m. with practice from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Races start at noon sharp. Five entries make a class, and classes include sportsman, 1/10 buggy 2WD and 4WD, 1/10 truggy, Pro2 SCT, Pro4 SCT, 1/8 buggy and 1/8 truggy. The class fees range from $10 to $20. Awards and drawings will take place, as well as a 50/50 cash drawing. There will be free event T-shirts with entry while supplies last.

3. Basic cartooning class

The Freeborn County Arts Initiative will host an online basic cartooning class from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday. The $10 class will be taught by Arts Initiative board member Luke Sunblad and will take place on Google Meets. Signup can be done at www.eventbrite.com/e/basic-cartooning-class-with-luke-tickets-116231123419. The only materials needed for the class will be paper and a drawing utensil.

4. Outdoor fitness

Fitness trails will be set up in Myre-Big Island State Park from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Sept. 16. Those who sign up are welcome to run or walk through the different fitness activities stationed along the path. The cost is $50 per person — including an annual Minnesota state park permit, or $25 for those who already have park permits.

Fountain Lake Park will host a weekly fitness class from 6 to 7 p.m. Sundays by the gazebo through Sept. 27. The cost is $25 per person, and pre-registration through www.cityofalbertlea.org or 507-377-4370 is required. The natural landscape of the park will be used and the class will incorporate the steps, ramp and other park features.

5. Bayside Ski Team

The Bayside Ski Team will continue its regular waterski shows at 6:30 p.m. Thursday along Edgewater Bay. The show is free to attend, and food trucks are now permitted to set up for the shows. Show attendance will be capped at 250 people in accordance with local, state and national guidelines.