August 6, 2020

Building, vehicles spray-painted and other reports

By Staff Reports

Published 9:59 am Thursday, August 6, 2020

Police received a report at 7:09 a.m. Wednesday of a work truck that was reported spray-painted at 1211 Swanhill Drive. 

Police received a report at 8:35 a.m. Wednesday of a building and cars that were spray-painted at 408 S. First Ave. 

 

Thefts reported

Police received a report at 11:40 p.m. Wednesday of someone who had knives stolen from his vehicle after giving a woman a ride home. 

A skateboard was reported stolen at 9:58 p.m. Wednesday at 2707 Bridge Ave. 

