Building, vehicles spray-painted and other reports

Police received a report at 7:09 a.m. Wednesday of a work truck that was reported spray-painted at 1211 Swanhill Drive.

Police received a report at 8:35 a.m. Wednesday of a building and cars that were spray-painted at 408 S. First Ave.

Thefts reported

Police received a report at 11:40 p.m. Wednesday of someone who had knives stolen from his vehicle after giving a woman a ride home.

A skateboard was reported stolen at 9:58 p.m. Wednesday at 2707 Bridge Ave.