City to spray for mosquitoes
The city of Albert Lea will spray for mosquitoes Wednesday, with Thursday being the alternate day if weather conditions warrant. This will be the final spraying of the season, according to a press release. Those with questions can contact Bob Furland, recreation director, at 507-377-4370.
