Court Dispositions: Aug. 24, 2020

Freeborn County

District Court

Aug. 24

Hollisha Denise Washington, 30, 2620 Colfax Ave. N., Minneapolis. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Local confinement 30 days; stay zero years, zero months, zero days. Serve as work release. Fees $80.

Stephanie Ann Belmore, 38, P.O. Box 154, Albert Lea. Count 1: Possession of a controlled substance, 5th degree (felony). Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult MN Correctional Facility-Shakopee 15 months, stay for two years. Supervised probation two years. Local confinement 67 days; stay zero years, zero months, zero days; credit for time served 67 days. Fees $80. Count 2: Fleeing a peace officer by a means other than a motor vehicle. Dismissed.

Todd Edwin Radke, 56, 208 Fourth Ave., Grafton, Iowa. Count 1: Predatory offender registration violation (felony). Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud 30 months, stay for five years. Supervised probation five years. Local confinement 86 days; stay zero years, zero months, zero days; credit for time served 86 days. Fees $380.

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.