Daily COVID-19 cases: Area counties report new COVID-19 cases

Freeborn County reported one new COVID-19 case on Saturday, according to the daily update from local and state officials.

The county has now had 366 cases. Of that number, eight remain active, and one person is hospitalized, the Freeborn County Public Health Department stated.

The new case is a person under the age of 10.

The following are the increases and case totals in other area counties:

• Faribault County: one new case, 94 total cases

• Mower County: eight new cases, 1,125 total cases

• Steele County: two new cases, 365 total cases

• Waseca County: nine new cases, 166 total cases

Statewide, 696 new COVID-19 cases were reported, increasing the cumulative count to 64,413. Of that number, 57,457 are no longer in isolation and 307 are hospitalized, including 140 in intensive care.

Six new deaths were reported in Hennepin, Kanabec, Martin, Ramsey and Winona counties. All of the people were 70 or older, and four were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The new deaths increase the state’s total death count to 1,699, of which 1,273 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state health department reported 17,135 new tests were completed, increasing the total tests completed to 1,236,918.

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths