August 15, 2020

Daily COVID-19 cases: Area counties report new COVID-19 cases

By Staff Reports

Published 12:50 pm Saturday, August 15, 2020

Freeborn County reported one new COVID-19 case on Saturday, according to the daily update from local and state officials.

The county has now had 366 cases. Of that number, eight remain active, and one person is hospitalized, the Freeborn County Public Health Department stated.

The new case is a person under the age of 10.

The following are the increases and case totals in other area counties:

• Faribault County: one new case, 94 total cases

• Mower County: eight new cases, 1,125 total cases

• Steele County: two new cases, 365 total cases

• Waseca County: nine new cases, 166 total cases

Statewide, 696 new COVID-19 cases were reported, increasing the cumulative count to 64,413. Of that number, 57,457 are no longer in isolation and 307 are hospitalized, including 140 in intensive care.

Six new deaths were reported in Hennepin, Kanabec, Martin, Ramsey and Winona counties. All of the people were 70 or older, and four were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The new deaths increase the state’s total death count to 1,699, of which 1,273 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state health department reported 17,135 new tests were completed, increasing the total tests completed to 1,236,918.

 

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths

County Cases Deaths
Aitkin 42 1
Anoka 3,955 115
Becker 164 1
Beltrami 269 0
Benton 331 3
Big Stone 25 0
Blue Earth 977 6
Brown 96 2
Carlton 151 0
Carver 928 3
Cass 79 3
Chippewa 121 1
Chisago 212 1
Clay 797 40
Clearwater 14 0
Cook 6 0
Cottonwood 180 0
Crow Wing 268 14
Dakota 4,740 106
Dodge 136 0
Douglas 147 1
Faribault 94 0
Fillmore 74 0
Freeborn 366 1
Goodhue 210 9
Grant 57 4
Hennepin 20,251 846
Houston 52 0
Hubbard 37 0
Isanti 146 0
Itasca 146 12
Jackson 82 0
Kanabec 40 3
Kandiyohi 728 1
Kittson 3 0
Koochiching 84 3
Lac qui Parle 9 0
Lake 24 0
Lake of the Woods 7 0
Le Sueur 246 1
Lincoln 61 0
Lyon 429 3
McLeod 249 0
Mahnomen 28 1
Marshall 30 0
Martin 211 6
Meeker 88 2
Mille Lacs 74 3
Morrison 97 1
Mower 1,125 2
Murray 127 1
Nicollet 371 13
Nobles 1,783 9
Norman 40 0
Olmsted 1,825 23
Otter Tail 211 4
Pennington 75 1
Pine 132 0
Pipestone 161 9
Polk 160 4
Pope 48 0
Ramsey 7,969 272
Red Lake 24 0
Redwood 37 0
Renville 68 5
Rice 1,055 8
Rock 90 0
Roseau 54 0
St. Louis 650 20
Scott 1,695 22
Sherburne 769 10
Sibley 88 2
Stearns 2,950 20
Steele 365 2
Stevens 22 0
Swift 57 1
Todd 432 2
Traverse 16 0
Wabasha 99 0
Wadena 29 0
Waseca 166 1
Washington 2,300 48
Watonwan 390 2
Wilkin 38 3
Winona 274 17
Wright 957 5
Yellow Medicine 54 0
Unknown/missing 146 0
