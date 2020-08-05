Daily COVID-19 update: 3 area counties report new cases

Three area counties reported new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, while two did not have any new cases, according to the daily update from the Minnesota Department of Health.

Freeborn County reported one new case, increasing its cumulative cases to 356.

Of the county’s total cases, 13 are considered active cases and one person is hospitalized, the Freeborn County Public Health Department stated.

The new case was a person in their 50s.

Mower County reported four new cases, increasing its total to 1,088, and Waseca County had three new cases, increasing its total to 133.

No new cases were reported in Faribault or Steele counties, where cumulative cases are 83 and 334, respectively.

Statewide, there were 629 new cases reported, increasing the positive cumulative cases to 57,779. Of that number, 51,229 are no longer in isolation, and 305 are hospitalized, including 152 in intensive care.

Nine new deaths were reported in Aitkin, Crow Wing, Dakota, Hennepin and Scott counties. Four of the deaths were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The new deaths increased the state’s total death count to 1,629, of which 1,237 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The department stated 11,720 new tests were completed, increasing the total tests completed to 1,090,303.

