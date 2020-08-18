Daily COVID-19 update: 3rd death reported in Mower County; area counties report new cases

Mower County reported its third COVID-19 death on Tuesday, according to the daily update from local and state health officials.

The person was in their 70s.

In addition to the new death, all but one area counties saw new COVID-19 cases reported. The following are the new cases and cumulative cases reported:

Faribault County: No new cases, 96 total cases

Freeborn County: Four new cases, 374 total cases

Mower County: Three new cases, 1,128 total cases

Steele County: Two new cases, 371 total cases

Waseca County: Nine new cases, 180 total cases

The Freeborn County Public Health Department stated of the county’s new cases, one was transferred from another county’s list. One person is between 10 and 20 years old, two are in their 20s and one is in their 30s.

There are now 14 active cases in Freeborn County, and no one is currently hospitalized.

Statewide, 359 new cases were reported, increasing the cumulative count to 66,061.

Of that number, 59,568 are no longer in isolation and 304 are hospitalized, including 154 in intensive care.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported eight other deaths in addition to the one in Mower County. The other deaths were of residents in Anoka, Carver, Nobles, Ramsey, Scott, Sherburne and Watonwan counties. Seven were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The new deaths push the state’s death total to 1,721. Of that number, 1,287 are in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state department said testing was lower than recent days with 7,402 tests completed on Monday. The new tests push the total tests completed to 1,273,397.

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths