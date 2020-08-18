August 18, 2020

Daily COVID-19 update: 3rd death reported in Mower County; area counties report new cases

By Staff Reports

Published 11:25 am Tuesday, August 18, 2020

Mower County reported its third COVID-19 death on Tuesday, according to the daily update from local and state health officials.

The person was in their 70s.

In addition to the new death, all but one area counties saw new COVID-19 cases reported. The following are the new cases and cumulative cases reported:

  • Faribault County: No new cases, 96 total cases
  • Freeborn County: Four new cases, 374 total cases
  • Mower County: Three new cases, 1,128 total cases
  • Steele County: Two new cases, 371 total cases
  • Waseca County: Nine new cases, 180 total cases

The Freeborn County Public Health Department stated of the county’s new cases, one was transferred from another county’s list. One person is between 10 and 20 years old, two are in their 20s and one is in their 30s.

There are now 14 active cases in Freeborn County, and no one is currently hospitalized.

Statewide, 359 new cases were reported, increasing the cumulative count to 66,061.

Of that number, 59,568 are no longer in isolation and 304 are hospitalized, including 154 in intensive care.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported eight other deaths in addition to the one in Mower County. The other deaths were of residents in Anoka, Carver, Nobles, Ramsey, Scott, Sherburne and Watonwan counties. Seven were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The new deaths push the state’s death total to 1,721. Of that number, 1,287 are in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state department said testing was lower than recent days with 7,402 tests completed on Monday. The new tests push the total tests completed to 1,273,397.

 

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths

County Cases Deaths
Aitkin 44 1
Anoka 4,096 116
Becker 167 1
Beltrami 279 1
Benton 338 3
Big Stone 26 0
Blue Earth 998 5
Brown 99 2
Carlton 158 1
Carver 973 4
Cass 83 3
Chippewa 126 1
Chisago 227 1
Clay 799 40
Clearwater 14 0
Cook 6 0
Cottonwood 188 0
Crow Wing 272 14
Dakota 4,921 106
Dodge 141 0
Douglas 147 1
Faribault 96 0
Fillmore 77 0
Freeborn 374 1
Goodhue 217 9
Grant 57 4
Hennepin 20,722 851
Houston 60 0
Hubbard 37 0
Isanti 148 0
Itasca 150 12
Jackson 85 0
Kanabec 45 3
Kandiyohi 742 1
Kittson 3 0
Koochiching 84 3
Lac qui Parle 10 0
Lake 25 0
Lake of the Woods 7 0
Le Sueur 259 2
Lincoln 61 0
Lyon 432 3
McLeod 278 0
Mahnomen 29 1
Marshall 30 0
Martin 212 6
Meeker 91 2
Mille Lacs 79 3
Morrison 102 1
Mower 1,128 3
Murray 130 1
Nicollet 384 13
Nobles 1,801 11
Norman 43 0
Olmsted 1,851 23
Otter Tail 227 4
Pennington 75 1
Pine 132 0
Pipestone 165 9
Polk 161 4
Pope 49 0
Ramsey 8,170 275
Red Lake 26 0
Redwood 38 0
Renville 69 5
Rice 1,073 8
Rock 90 0
Roseau 57 0
St. Louis 681 21
Scott 1,750 25
Sherburne 787 11
Sibley 93 2
Stearns 2,973 21
Steele 371 2
Stevens 22 0
Swift 58 1
Todd 436 2
Traverse 17 0
Wabasha 101 0
Wadena 30 0
Waseca 180 1
Washington 2,404 48
Watonwan 394 3
Wilkin 39 3
Winona 279 17
Wright 990 5
Yellow Medicine 56 0
Unknown/missing 117 0
