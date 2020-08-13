Daily COVID-19 update: All area counties report new cases; death reported in Waseca County

A day after low numbers of new COVID-19 cases were reported in the area, several area counties reported new cases on Thursday and a death was reported in Waseca County, according to the daily update from the Minnesota Department of Health.

The Waseca Public Health Department stated the person was a male in his 70s with underlying health conditions who was receiving treatment at a local hospital. The county stated it would not disclose information about the person’s death, the name of the hospital or his city of residence.

It was the county’s first death related to COVID-19.

“We extend our heartfelt sympathies to the patient’s family and friends,” said Sarah Berry, Waseca County Public Health director. “This serves as an unfortunate reminder to the community about the importance of wearing face coverings and physically distancing when moving about in the community in order to slow the spread of COVID-19 and help protect our most vulnerable neighbors.”

Berry said the public health department continues to work diligently to support local health care providers, senior living facilities, law enforcement, emergency management and first responders in response to the pandemic.

The county reported seven new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, increasing its cumulative total to 156.

Freeborn County reported one new case, increasing its cumulative case total to 361.

The Freeborn County Public Health Department stated the new case was a person in their 60s.

There are now five active cases in the county, and no one from the county is hospitalized.

The following are the reports of other area counties:

• Faribault County: three new cases, 92 total cases

• Mower County: four new cases, 1,111 total cases

• Steele County: five new cases, 356 total cases

Statewide, 697 new cases were reported, increasing the state’s cumulative cases to 62,993. Of that number, 56,346 are no longer in isolation, and 308 people are hospitalized, including 154 in intensive care.

In addition to the death of a Waseca person, six other deaths were reported across the state in Hennepin, Nobles, Otter Tail, Ramsey and Washington counties. Three were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The new deaths bring the state’s total death count to 1,685, of which 1,263 were residents in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

According to the state department, 14,744 new tests were completed on Wednesday, increasing the total tests completed to 1,203,559.