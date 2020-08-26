August 26, 2020

Daily COVID-19 update: Double-digit deaths reported statewide; new cases reported in area

By Staff Reports

Published 11:25 am Wednesday, August 26, 2020

Minnesota reported double-digit COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday after a week with daily deaths in the single digits.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 14 new deaths in Nicollet, Nobles, Ramsey, Scott, Washington, Anoka and Hennepin counties. The list included two people in their 30s from Hennepin County.

The department stated nine of the people were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities and one was a resident of a group home or residential behavioral health facility.

The new deaths increase the state’s death count to 1,793, of which 1,325 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Statewide, there were 542 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases reported, increasing the state’s cumulative cases to 71,236. Of the total cases, 64,374 are no longer in isolation. There are 304 people hospitalized, including 134 in intensive care.

Freeborn County reported one new case, increasing its cumulative total to 390. Of the total cases, 17 are considered active cases.

The Freeborn County Public Health Department stated the new case was a person in their 20s. No one from the county is currently hospitalized.

Case increases and totals for other area counties are as follows:

  • Faribault County: two new cases, 109 total cases
  • Mower County: no new cases, 1,162 total cases
  • Steele County: one new case, 401 total cases
  • Waseca County: three new cases, 226 total cases

The state department stated 11,013 new tests were completed on Tuesday, increasing the total tests completed to 1,406,007.

 

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths

County Cases Deaths
Aitkin 46 1
Anoka 4,447 119
Becker 181 2
Beltrami 305 1
Benton 362 3
Big Stone 32 0
Blue Earth 1,095 5
Brown 113 2
Carlton 179 1
Carver 1,057 4
Cass 98 3
Chippewa 129 1
Chisago 281 1
Clay 836 40
Clearwater 18 0
Cook 6 0
Cottonwood 195 0
Crow Wing 290 16
Dakota 5,427 110
Dodge 147 0
Douglas 148 1
Faribault 109 0
Fillmore 83 0
Freeborn 390 1
Goodhue 244 9
Grant 55 4
Hennepin 22,044 873
Houston 66 0
Hubbard 41 0
Isanti 168 0
Itasca 173 12
Jackson 91 0
Kanabec 63 4
Kandiyohi 780 1
Kittson 3 0
Koochiching 87 3
Lac qui Parle 13 0
Lake 27 0
Lake of the Woods 7 0
Le Sueur 339 2
Lincoln 63 0
Lyon 451 3
Mahnomen 33 1
Marshall 30 0
Martin 222 6
McLeod 344 1
Meeker 97 2
Mille Lacs 89 3
Morrison 110 1
Mower 1,162 3
Murray 139 1
Nicollet 413 15
Nobles 1,833 13
Norman 45 0
Olmsted 1,947 24
Otter Tail 257 4
Pennington 77 1
Pine 142 0
Pipestone 175 9
Polk 186 4
Pope 60 0
Ramsey 8,783 291
Red Lake 28 0
Redwood 47 0
Renville 72 6
Rice 1,151 8
Rock 99 0
Roseau 64 0
Scott 1,892 29
Sherburne 849 12
Sibley 123 2
St. Louis 790 23
Stearns 3,145 21
Steele 401 2
Stevens 27 0
Swift 60 1
Todd 444 2
Traverse 21 0
Wabasha 113 0
Wadena 44 0
Waseca 226 2
Washington 2,715 53
Watonwan 413 4
Wilkin 45 3
Winona 315 17
Wright 1,124 6
Yellow Medicine 68 1
Unknown/missing 127 0
