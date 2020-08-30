Daily COVID-19 update: Freeborn County reaches 400 cumulative cases

Freeborn County reached 400 cumulative COVID-19 cases on Sunday with an additional one new case, according to local and state health officials.

Of the county’s total cases, 17 are considered active, and no one is hospitalized, the Freeborn County Public Health Department stated. Information about the new case was not immediately available.

The following are the increases and case totals in other area counties:

• Faribault County: three new cases, 115 total cases

• Mower County: two new cases, 1,176 total cases

• Steele County: five new cases, 428 total cases

• Waseca County: four new cases, 258 total cases

Statewide, 934 new cases were reported, increasing the state’s cumulative total to 75,189. Of that number, 66,916 are no longer in isolation and 315 are hospitalized, including 136 in intensive care.

Two new deaths were reported in Jackson and Sherburne counties, one of which lived in a long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The new deaths increased the state’s total death count to 1,816, of which 1,338 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, 17,498 new tests were completed, increasing the total tests completed to 1,478,432.

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths