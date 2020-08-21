August 21, 2020

Daily COVID-19 update: Hospitalizations down across state; new cases reported in most area counties

By Staff Reports

Published 11:34 am Friday, August 21, 2020

Hospitalizations across Minnesota dropped below 300 again on Friday, according to the daily updates from state and local health officials.

The Minnesota Department of Health stated 296 people were hospitalized, with 136 in intensive care, the lowest number in intensive care for more than three weeks.

Freeborn County reported six new COVID-19 cases, bringing the county’s cumulative case count to 383. Of that number 20 cases are considered active.

The Freeborn County Public Health Department stated the new cases included two people between 10 and 20, one person in their 20s, one person in their 40s, one person in their 50s and one person in their 90s.

No one from the county is currently hospitalized.

The following are the case increases and totals reported in other area counties:

• Faribault County: No new cases, 98 total cases

• Mower County: Eight new cases, 1,147 total cases

• Steele County: Five new cases, 384 total cases

• Waseca County: Eleven new cases, 202 total cases

Statewide, 835 new cases were reported, increasing the cumulative case totals to 68,133. Of the total cases, 60,920 no longer are in isolation.

Eight new deaths were reported in Dakota, Hennepin, Nicollet, Ramsey and Scott counties. One of the deaths was a person between 45 and 49 years old, and all others were 65 or older. Four resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The new deaths increased the total death count in the state to 1,753, of which 1,302 were residents in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state health department stated 18,815 tests were completed on Thursday, increasing the total tests completed across the state to 1,340,850.

 

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths

County Cases Deaths
Aitkin 44 1
Anoka 4,229 116
Becker 171 1
Beltrami 287 1
Benton 346 3
Big Stone 30 0
Blue Earth 1,034 5
Brown 103 2
Carlton 165 1
Carver 999 4
Cass 88 3
Chippewa 127 1
Chisago 247 1
Clay 812 40
Clearwater 15 0
Cook 6 0
Cottonwood 194 0
Crow Wing 279 15
Dakota 5,118 109
Dodge 144 0
Douglas 149 1
Faribault 98 0
Fillmore 78 0
Freeborn 383 1
Goodhue 233 9
Grant 55 4
Hennepin 21,270 862
Houston 65 0
Hubbard 40 0
Isanti 160 0
Itasca 155 12
Jackson 88 0
Kanabec 49 4
Kandiyohi 759 1
Kittson 3 0
Koochiching 85 3
Lac qui Parle 11 0
Lake 25 0
Lake of the Woods 7 0
Le Sueur 302 2
Lincoln 62 0
Lyon 437 3
Mahnomen 32 1
Marshall 30 0
Martin 216 6
McLeod 293 1
Meeker 91 2
Mille Lacs 83 3
Morrison 104 1
Mower 1,147 3
Murray 133 1
Nicollet 402 14
Nobles 1,812 11
Norman 43 0
Olmsted 1,890 24
Otter Tail 233 4
Pennington 74 1
Pine 136 0
Pipestone 170 9
Polk 172 4
Pope 55 0
Ramsey 8,412 282
Red Lake 27 0
Redwood 45 0
Renville 70 5
Rice 1,110 8
Rock 95 0
Roseau 58 0
Scott 1,805 27
Sherburne 809 11
Sibley 101 2
St. Louis 725 21
Stearns 3,048 21
Steele 384 2
Stevens 23 0
Swift 58 1
Todd 439 2
Traverse 21 0
Wabasha 107 0
Wadena 34 0
Waseca 202 1
Washington 2,521 51
Watonwan 396 3
Wilkin 43 3
Winona 294 17
Wright 1,043 6
Yellow Medicine 59 0
Unknown/missing 136 0
