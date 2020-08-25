Daily COVID-19 update: Smaller new case numbers reported in area counties

One new COVID-19 case was reported in Freeborn County on Tuesday, according to the daily updates from local and state health officials.

The Freeborn County Public Health Department stated the county’s cumulative case count remains at 389, as one person was moved off the list to another county.

The new case was a person in their 40s, and there are now 18 active cases in the county. No one is hospitalized.

The following new cases and case totals were reported in other area counties:

• Faribault County: no new cases; 107 total cases

• Mower County: one new case; 1,163 total cases

• Steele County: one new case; 400 total cases

• Waseca County: three new cases; 223 total cases

Statewide, 414 new cases were reported, increasing the cumulative total to 70,707 cases. Of that number, 63,725 are no longer in isolation, and 312 are hospitalized, including 137 in intensive care.

Eight new deaths were reported in Anoka, Becker, Hennepin, Nobles, Ramsey, Sherburne, St. Louis and Watonwan counties. Two were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state’s death count now is at 1,779, of which 1,315 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state Department of Health said 8,858 new tests were completed Monday, increasing the cumulative total to 1,394,986.

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths