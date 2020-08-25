August 25, 2020

  • 90°

Daily COVID-19 update: Smaller new case numbers reported in area counties

By Staff Reports

Published 11:23 am Tuesday, August 25, 2020

One new COVID-19 case was reported in Freeborn County on Tuesday, according to the daily updates from local and state health officials.

The Freeborn County Public Health Department stated the county’s cumulative case count remains at 389, as one person was moved off the list to another county.

The new case was a person in their 40s, and there are now 18 active cases in the county. No one is hospitalized.

The following new cases and case totals were reported in other area counties:

• Faribault County: no new cases; 107 total cases

• Mower County: one new case; 1,163 total cases

• Steele County: one new case; 400 total cases

• Waseca County: three new cases; 223 total cases

Statewide, 414 new cases were reported, increasing the cumulative total to 70,707 cases. Of that number, 63,725 are no longer in isolation, and 312 are hospitalized, including 137 in intensive care.

Eight new deaths were reported in Anoka, Becker, Hennepin, Nobles, Ramsey, Sherburne, St. Louis and Watonwan counties. Two were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state’s death count now is at 1,779, of which 1,315 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state Department of Health said 8,858 new tests were completed Monday, increasing the cumulative total to 1,394,986.

 

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths

County Cases Deaths
Aitkin 45 1
Anoka 4,412 118
Becker 181 2
Beltrami 301 1
Benton 361 3
Big Stone 31 0
Blue Earth 1,071 5
Brown 110 2
Carlton 177 1
Carver 1,046 4
Cass 93 3
Chippewa 129 1
Chisago 278 1
Clay 833 40
Clearwater 18 0
Cook 6 0
Cottonwood 195 0
Crow Wing 290 16
Dakota 5,375 110
Dodge 148 0
Douglas 148 1
Faribault 107 0
Fillmore 81 0
Freeborn 389 1
Goodhue 243 9
Grant 55 4
Hennepin 21,934 868
Houston 67 0
Hubbard 41 0
Isanti 167 0
Itasca 171 12
Jackson 91 0
Kanabec 62 4
Kandiyohi 779 1
Kittson 3 0
Koochiching 85 3
Lac qui Parle 13 0
Lake 27 0
Lake of the Woods 7 0
Le Sueur 330 2
Lincoln 63 0
Lyon 447 3
Mahnomen 33 1
Marshall 30 0
Martin 219 6
McLeod 328 1
Meeker 96 2
Mille Lacs 88 3
Morrison 108 1
Mower 1,163 3
Murray 139 1
Nicollet 413 14
Nobles 1,832 12
Norman 46 0
Olmsted 1,928 24
Otter Tail 252 4
Pennington 77 1
Pine 140 0
Pipestone 175 9
Polk 180 4
Pope 59 0
Ramsey 8,720 287
Red Lake 28 0
Redwood 47 0
Renville 72 6
Rice 1,150 8
Rock 99 0
Roseau 64 0
Scott 1,870 28
Sherburne 837 13
Sibley 119 2
St. Louis 777 23
Stearns 3,131 21
Steele 400 2
Stevens 27 0
Swift 60 1
Todd 443 2
Traverse 21 0
Wabasha 111 0
Wadena 44 0
Waseca 223 2
Washington 2,682 51
Watonwan 405 4
Wilkin 45 3
Winona 310 17
Wright 1,114 6
Yellow Medicine 68 1
Unknown/missing 124 0
Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials