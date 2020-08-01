Daily COVID-19 update: South-central counties see new cases

Most area counties reported new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, according to the daily update from the Minnesota Department of Health.

Freeborn County reported one new case, increasing the county’s total case count to 354. Of that total, 20 are considered active and one person is hospitalized, the Freeborn County Public Health Department stated.

The department said the new case is a person in their 30s.

The following are reports from other counties:

• Faribault County: Two new cases, 82 total cases

• Mower County: Three new cases, 1,067 total cases

• Steele County: Five new cases, 326 total cases

• Waseca County: No new cases, 127 total cases

Statewide, 731 new cases were reported, increasing the total cumulative cases to 55,188. Of that number, 48,119 are no longer in isolation and 317 are hospitalized, including 149 in intensive care.

The state health department stated six new deaths were reported from Clay, Hennepin, Ramsey, Scott and Sherburne counties. Deaths ranged from 40s to 90s, and three were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The new deaths increase the state death count to 1,606. Of that number, 1,226 were residents of long-term or assisted living facilities.

The department said 15,158 new tests were completed, increasing the total tests completed statewide to 1,040,317.

Minnsota COVID-19 cases, deaths