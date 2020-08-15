Editorial: Tribune Thumbs

To multiple people filing for the Albert Lea school board.

We were pleased to see a total of seven people file for three open seats on the Albert Lea school board this week and last.

Instead of simply talking about things they would like to change within the district, these people are going the extra mile and making an effort to get involved.

It’s nice to see people take an active interest in improving the community, and we look forward to finding out more about each of the candidates in the coming weeks.

To the new Rihm Kenworth dealership being built in Albert Lea.

We are pleased to hear about the new Rihm Kenworth truck dealership being constructed east of Trail’s Travel Center, at 77847 209th St. in Albert Lea.

The company presently has a facility on 230th Street off of Interstate 90 in Albert Lea.

The new facility will feature 27,000 square feet, including 12 service bays, a wash bay and more than 6,000 square feet of warehouse. The facility will offer truck sales, truck parts sales, truck repairs and truck equipment leasing.

We are pleased to see the development take place, particularly with other economic hardship happening, and we wish the company the best as it completes the construction and prepares to open in the fall.

To the relief funds given to over 100 businesses adversely affected by COVID-19.

We thank the city of Albert Lea, Freeborn County and the Albert Lea Economic Development Agency for their work in organizing the COVID-19 grant relief program that has assisted over 100 businesses in the community.

The program gave out $870,000 in grants ranging from $4,500 to $28,500. The grants were based on how many employees the business had as of March 1. Businesses had to have 35 or less employees and had seen at least a 20% reduction in revenue due to COVID-19.

Businesses that receive a grant must spend it on eligible expenses, including mortgage or rent payments, payroll for new or existing employees and operating expenses, among others.

We appreciate these entities for coming together to support the area businesses, and we hope it will give these businesses the boost they need to get through these challenging times.

To the new creative fitness options available to the community at both Fountain Lake Park and Myre-Big Island State Park.

Residents have two new options to get in some exercise with fitness trails announced at Myre-Big Island State Park and weekly fitness classes announced at Fountain Lake Park.

The fitness activities at the state park will be every Wednesday through Sept. 16 and will cost $50 per person — including an annual Minnesota state park permit — or $25 for those who already have park permits.

The classes at Fountain Lake Park begin Sunday and will continue through Sept. 27. The cost for those is $25 per person.

These options will provide people a fresh, new way to stay active, and we hope both of these prove to be a success.