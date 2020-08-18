Fall practice gets underway

Albert Lea fall sports began practices Monday afternoon at their respective locations.

The girls’ swim team was in the high school pool, the girls’ tennis team was at the high school courts, the boys’ and girls’ cross country teams ran the neighborhood around the high school and the boys’ and girls’ soccer teams split time on the Hammer Complex field.

The girls’ tennis team will be the first to officially start its season with a match on the road against Mankato East Aug. 25.

The boys’ and girls’ cross country team and the girls’ swim and dive team begin their competition seasons on the same day. Both the cross country teams and swim team host Red Wing Aug. 27.

The soccer teams get their start on Sept. 1 when the boys’ team hosts Mankato East and the girls’ team hits the road to take on Mankato East.

Many of the teams will see a change in how their competitions will be conducted.

The cross country and tennis teams are only allowed to have a maximum of three teams at each invite. All of the swimming meets will be held virtually, meaning all teams will compete in their home pools and send in times to be compared.