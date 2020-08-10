Jeanette Weydert

Jeanette B. (Staloch) Weydert passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020 at the New Richland Care Center at age 87. Jeanie was born September 19, 1932 in Faribault County, MN to Andrew and Clara (Sonnek) Staloch. She grew up in the Wells area, and graduated from Freeborn High School. She received her LPN certificate from Mankato State University.

On May 21, 1952, she was united in marriage to Michael C. Weydert at St. Casimir Catholic Church, Wells, MN, and seven children were born. Besides raising her children, you could find Jeanie in the kitchen canning food from her garden and preparing meals to feed her family and the hired help. She was the bookkeeper for the family farm business, and often delivered meals to those working in the field. She was a 4-H leader and in the summer taught her children to sew, cook, and garden. An active member of All Saints Catholic Church, her faith was very important to her. Reading the bible and praying the rosary gave her great joy. She enjoyed reading, sewing, and watching Minnesota sports teams like the Timberwolves and Vikings. Above all, her family was the greatest joy in her life, and she loved every moment spent with them. Jeanie had a special bond and admiration for babies – her arms were rarely empty! When the kids left home, Jeanie became a Home Health Aid for Freeborn County Human Services. She felt called to love and serve the elderly. Jeanie was loving, caring, and compassionate to her family, her neighbors and to the elderly. Jesus Christ, and her Catholic faith, was the center and foundation of her life.

Those left to carry on her legacy include her husband of 68 years, Michael C. Weydert; her children, Debbie (Steven) Koop, Wendi (Terry) Hansen, Julie (Jim) Knutson, Nick (Paula) Weydert, Kathleen (Bob) Pratt, and Michelle Muff; her daughter-in-law Ann Weydert; 24 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren; sister, Pat (Bill) Schindler; brother-in-law, Pete LaFrance; sisters-in-law, Rita Staloch, Janie Staloch, Grace Staloch and Marvel Sipple; as well as many other loving relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by both parents, Andrew and Clara Staloch; her son, Steven Weydert; great-grandson, Henry Koop; siblings, Irene Bushlack, Ray Staloch, Maryann Brixius, Eddie Staloch, Phil Staloch, Therese Mueller, Alfred Staloch, Andy Staloch, and Carmen LaFrance; and sisters in-law, Marcella Becker, Irene Veal, and Beulah Rohde.

Blessed be her memory.

A Funeral Mass for Jeanie will be held at 2:00 PM, Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at All Saints Catholic Church in New Richland, MN, with Rev. Evan Koop, Rev. Brian Mulligan, and Deacon Steven Koop officiating. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, New Richland. Masks will be required, and social distancing will be followed. The service will be livestreamed on her obituary page at www.bonnerupfuneralservice.com around 2:00 PM the day of the service and posted for later viewing.