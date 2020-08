July 29, 1931-Jan. 12, 2020

EDINA, Minn. – Kerma “Kim” Connly, 88, Edina, Minn., died Sunday, Jan. 12, in Edina.

A memorial graveside service will be 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 16, in Lime Creek Cemetery in Emmons, Minn. Kermit Singelstad will officiate. Masks are recommended. Memorials are preferred to the Humane Society.

Arrangements by Mittelstadt Funeral Home.

