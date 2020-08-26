Letter: Who are our idols in this country?
Former Vice President Biden, who has given very few interviews, recently gave a 16-minute interview to an American rapper, Cardi B.
Cardi B’s newest single for 2020 is called “WAP.” I want to ask all parents and grandparents who want to know who Cardi B is, to get on the internet, and read the lyrics to her newest hit song “WAP.”
She isn’t worth a 16-minute interview!
Is this what we want for our children and grandchildren and essentially for our country? If it is, all I can say is, “God help us!”
Karen Miller
Freeborn
You Might Like
Editorial: Tribune Thumbs
To flexibility of school staff. We cannot say enough good about the flexibility of school administrators and teachers in the... read more