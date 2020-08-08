Man recovers from injuries from tornado

Local

Aug. 10, 2010: Ron Woodside, “The Miracle Man,” was featured on the front page of the Tribune. He was pictured receiving physical therapy at Good Samaritan Society of Albert Lea. Woodside and his wife, Kathy, were caught up in a June 17, 2010, tornado that swept through Freeborn County. Kathy Woodside was killed when the twister destroyed their home. Ron Woodside, 87 at the time, had 19 broken ribs, along with broken collarbones and shoulder blades. He dislocated his elbow and had rotator cuff damage.

Aug. 7, 2010: Longtime Albert Lea Tribune journalist Geri Murtaugh passed away after a two-year battle with cancer. Murtaugh began working at the Tribune in August 1986. She died on the 24th anniversary of working for the newspaper.

Aug. 4, 2010: The August issue of U.S. News & World Report ran an article that featured Albert Lea and the AARP/Blues Zones Vitality Project. The report was titled “A Town’s Health Makeover: How one Minnesota community is going after a longer and fitter life span.”

National

Aug. 7, 1964: Congress passed the Gulf of Tonkin resolution, giving President Lyndon B. Johnson broad powers in dealing with reported North Vietnamese attacks on U.S. forces.

1782: Gen. George Washington created the Order of the Purple Heart, a decoration to recognize merit in enlisted men and noncommissioned officers.