Peak alert issued

August 24, 2020

By Staff Reports

Published 12:58 pm Monday, August 24, 2020

Freeborn-Mower Cooperative Service has issued a peak alert due to the forecasted high demand for electricity on the regional grid. People are asked to conserve electricity from 2 until 6 p.m. today if possible.

Elevated peak demand leads to higher power costs during the peak alert period. The cooperative states members can help keep rates stable and affordable by conserving electricity during the peak alert timing. Please shift usage to outside of these times, if possible.

