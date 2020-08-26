Seen: Albert Lea Farmers Market
Many vendors and customers filled the North Broadway parking lot on the morning of Aug. 1 for the farmers market. Vendors from all over the area gathered to sell their homegrown goods. The Albert Lea Farmers Market is open from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays.
