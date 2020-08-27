August 27, 2020

  • 88°
The National Weather Service's severe weather outlook lists Albert Lea under slight risk. Provided

Severe storms possible tonight

By Staff Reports

Published 12:42 pm Thursday, August 27, 2020

The National Weather Service is forecasting possible severe storms and heavy rainfall tonight.

The weather agency states Albert Lea and south-central Minnesota are considered under slight risk of severe weather, including damaging winds and large hail.

The greatest risk for severe weather is over southwestern Minnesota.

Heavy rainfall will occur with all storms, which could lead to localized flash flooding.

There is a small risk of a tornado.

The Weather Service stated the storms are expected to come into Minnesota after sunset. It advised people to have a way to receive severe weather warnings, especially overnight while they may be sleeping.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials