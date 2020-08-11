August 11, 2020

Sons of Norway meeting tomorrow

By Submitted

Published 12:45 pm Tuesday, August 11, 2020

The Sons of Norway will host their next meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Freeborn County Historical Museum, according to a press release. 

Those attending are asked to wear masks, social distancing will be encouraged, and to use the back entrance to the fairgrounds as Bridge Avenue is closed.

“We are looking forward to seeing all our Norwegian friends again,” the release stated. “All are velkommen.”

