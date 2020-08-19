This Week in History: Relief given to areas affected by tornadoes

Local

Aug. 24, 2010: The Legacy Run, a group of American Legion motorcycle riders from the U.S. and other countries, took over downtown Albert Lea for the night.

“I don’t know that we’ve ever had this warm of a welcome anywhere,” said Senior Road Capt. Dick Woods of Albert Lea.

Aug. 20, 2010: The Minnesota Department of Employment’s Small Cities Program allocated $200,000 of relief for residents or businesses affected by the tornadoes that swept through Freeborn County in June of 2010.

Kernel Days in Wells started with a ribbon-cutting at the newly renovated Wells Depot Museum.

National

2019: After five years of delays, New York City’s police department fired Daniel Pantaleo, the officer involved in the chokehold death of Eric Garner during an arrest over alleged sales of untaxed cigarettes.

2015: First Lt. Shaye Haver of Copperas Cove, Texas, and Capt. Kristen Griest of Orange, Connecticut, became the first female soldiers to complete the Army’s rigorous Ranger School at Fort Benning, Georgia.

A trio of Americans, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Spencer Stone, National Guardsman Alek Skarlatos and college student Anthony Sadler, and a British businessman, Chris Norman, tackled and disarmed a Moroccan gunman on a high-speed train between Amsterdam and Paris.

2010: The last American combat brigade exited Iraq, seven years and five months after the U.S.-led invasion began.

2003: Alabama’s chief justice, Roy Moore, was suspended for his refusal to obey a federal court order to remove his Ten Commandments monument from the rotunda of his courthouse.

1998: President Bill Clinton gave grand jury testimony via closed-circuit television from the White House concerning his relationship with Monica Lewinsky; he then delivered a TV address in which he denied previously committing perjury, admitted his relationship with Lewinsky was “wrong,” and criticized Kenneth Starr’s investigation.

1989: Entertainment executive Jose Menendez and his wife, Kitty, were shot to death in their Beverly Hills mansion by their sons Lyle and Erik.

Black Panthers co-founder Huey P. Newton was shot to death in Oakland, California. (Gunman Tyrone Robinson was later sentenced to 32 years to life in prison.)

1978: James Earl Ray, convicted assassin of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., told a Capitol Hill hearing he did not commit the crime, saying he’d been set up by a mysterious man called “Raoul.”

1969: The Woodstock Music and Art Fair in Bethel, New York, wound to a close after three nights with a mid-morning set by Jimi Hendrix.

1964: Teamsters union president Jimmy Hoffa was sentenced in Chicago to five years in federal prison for defrauding his union’s pension fund. (Hoffa was released in 1971 after President Richard Nixon commuted his sentence for this conviction and jury tampering.)

Aug. 18, 1920: The 19th Amendment to the Constitution, guaranteeing all American women’s right to vote, was ratified as Tennessee became the 36th state to approve it.

1915: A mob in Cobb County, Georgia, lynched Jewish businessman Leo Frank, 31, whose death sentence for the murder of 13-year-old Mary Phagan had been commuted to life imprisonment. (Frank, who’d maintained his innocence, was pardoned by the state of Georgia in 1986.)