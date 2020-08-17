Trump heads for Minnesota hoping it will flip this fall

By Brian Bakst, Minnesota Public Radio News

President Donald Trump’s drop-in campaign stop Monday in southern Minnesota underscores his attention to the state as a conversion opportunity for his Republican reelection campaign.

Trump’s team has spent more than a year building a volunteer network, registering voters and pounding the pavement. They had a head start as Democrats sorted through the process of choosing a nominee.

Trump’s afternoon speech planned for the Mankato airport is among several tarmac campaign events he will hold as the rival party holds its virtual convention. Former Vice President Joe Biden will accept that nomination this week during the Democratic National Convention.

The president’s campaign said the focus while in Minnesota would be on jobs and the economy, but Trump has a tendency to go off script. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the audience is expected to be more limited than the sprawling rallies Trump has held during past Minnesota visits.

Blue Earth County, home to Mankato, went for Trump in 2016 by about 1,100 votes. He fell short of winning Minnesota by 44,000 votes or 1.5 percentage points.

Trump’s campaign is working to widen margins in greater Minnesota counties to offset a likely Democratic vote advantage in and around the Twin Cities.

Republican U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn, whose district includes Mankato and a wide swath of Minnesota farm country, said Trump’s support is strong in southern Minnesota.

“This time the polls show him right there in striking distance, and I got to tell you on the ground out here folks like the president’s message of law and order,” Hagedorn said, adding that visits like this will only strengthen that backing. “Any time we can hear the president’s message of economic opportunity, keeping Americans safe and, of course, protecting our constitutional rights we’re really happy about it.”

Trump is due to land at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport before continuing onto Mankato.

Democratic Gov. Tim Walz, who got his political start in the Mankato area, told Minnesota delegates to the party’s national convention that he discouraged the White House from building in a Minneapolis stop where Trump would visit the George Floyd memorial.

Walz said Monday that he told Trump’s aides that using the site as a backdrop would “ignite the pain and the anguish that we’re feeling in Minnesota.”

The president’s published schedule does not include such a stop, but presidents sometimes have unannounced additions during visits to states.

Minnesota hasn’t backed a Republican for president since 1972. And Democrats are intent on making sure Trump doesn’t break through.

Trump last visited Minnesota in October, when he spoke to a large crowd at Target Center in Minneapolis.

MPR News correspondent Mark Zdechlik and Tim Pugmire contributed to this report.